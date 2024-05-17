Governor Dennis Socrates led the delivery of various government services from the Palawan provincial government Wednesday this week to the residents of three barangays in Sofronio Española.

Several offices provided a range of free services during the SPS Caravan for the residents of the barangays of Pulot Center, Pulot Shore, and Pulot Interior. The caravan took place in Brgy. Pulot Center on May 15.

The Provincial Information Office said several key provincial government offices participated in the event, including the Provincial Health Office (PHO), Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), Provincial Agriculture Office (PAgO), Provincial Veterinary Office (PROVET), Provincial Public Employment Service Office (PESO), SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program, and Provincial Legal Office (PLO).

Additionally, national government offices like the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), PhilHealth, and the Philippine Army were present, providing a variety of services to the residents of the barangays.

The event was made possible with the support and assistance of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), Provincial Gender and Development Office (GAD), as well as several other provincial and national government agencies.

Municipal Mayor Abner Rafael Tesorio, alongside several members of the Sanggunian Bayan and Barangay Officials from the mentioned barangays, honored the occasion with their presence, further emphasizing its significance within the community.