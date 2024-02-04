The opening of the Sikatugyaw Arts Festival in Palawan, celebrating National Arts Month, was led by Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates through an event held at Don Pedro Vicente Park on February 2.

The celebration focused on the importance of culture and art in defining Palaweños’ identity.

In his message, Socrates highlighted the community’s creative spirit, emphasizing that everyone, despite varying artistic talents, can appreciate the talents of individuals.

“Ang ipinagdiriwang natin talaga ay ang kagandahang likha ng tao bilang pakikibahagi sa pagiging malikhain ng ating lumikha… Hindi tayo lahat biniyayaan ng artistic talent, pero lahat tayo bilang tao ay may kakayahang masiyahan at ma-appreciate ang talento na ibinigay ng Panginoon sa ilang espesyal na indibidwal upang ipagdiwang ang ating pagiging isang sambayanan sapagkat ang kultura at sining, the art of a community, is also one of the important elements of our identity as a community,” he said.

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) Commissioner, Dr. Ivan Anthony S. Henares, the guest of honor, expressed gratitude for being part of the program.

“Ani ng Sining, Bayang Malikhain, the theme for NAM 2024, seeks to encapsulate the notion that the bountiful harvest of the Filipino creative nation is drawn from the products of human imagination and not just of individuals but the people as a collective. A creative nation, bayang malikhain, embodies the idea of a Filipino society that places a high value on imagination, innovation, and artistic expression as integral components of our identity and progress. Maraming salamat sa pag-organisa nitong month-long celebration na ito sa Palawan. Ito ay ating kontribusyon sa nationwide celebration of National Arts Month,” Henares stressed.

The Cultural Show featured performances by Palaweño dance troupes, including the Palawan Dance Ensemble and the Palawan State University Sining Palawan Dance Troupe. The event concluded with a synchronized dance performance by all participating groups.

Officials, department heads, employees, and representatives from various organizations also joined in the festivities.

The Culture and Arts Development Program of the provincial government organizes the month-long Sikatugyaw Arts Festival in collaboration with the NCCA and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP).

Palaweño artists will perform at Don Pedro Vicente Park for a concert on February 2, and the following Fridays and Saturdays of the month, as part of the Sikatugyaw Arts Festival and National Arts Month.