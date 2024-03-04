Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates spearheaded the delivery of various government services in the first-ever SPS Caravan held in Sitio Sto. Niño, Barangay Aporawan, Aborlan on March 1.

The Provincial Information Office (PIO) said residents from both Aporawan and Brgy. Culandanum flocked to the event, where services were provided by the provincial government.

The services offered included health services such as medical consultations, free circumcision, vitamins, and medicines courtesy of the Provincial Health Office (PHO).

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) distributed social pensions to the elderly in these barangays.

The Provincial Agriculture Office (PAGO) facilitated boat registrations, distributed seedlings and vegetable seeds, while the Provincial Veterinary Office (PROVET) provided multivitamins for pets and anti-rabies vaccinations.

A job fair was also organized by the Provincial Public Employment Service Office (PESO) in collaboration with Foundever, a local BPO company.

Simultaneously, the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program conducted an orientation for youth aspiring to become scholars of the Provincial Government.

Various government agencies, including the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Philhealth, MBLT 7, and others, also offered different services during the caravan.

In his message, Socrates expressed gratitude to the volunteers and government employees who made the event possible, emphasizing the importance of bringing government services closer to the people.

“Masaya ako na kasama kayo sapagkat kahit papaano ay bahagi tayo ng serbisyo na ibinibigay sa inyo ng ating mga kasamahang mga doktor at mga technicians. So, nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng mga volunteers natin at mga kawani ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan na nandito ngayon upang ilapit ang kanilang mga serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan dito sa Aporawan at Culandanum,” he said.

Punong Barangay Danilo Cortez, also the President of the LIGA ng mga Barangay ng Aborlan, conveyed his deep appreciation for the caravan.

He highlighted the significance of the services provided, especially the medicines, considering the health challenges faced by many residents.

Aside from various services, residents also received rice from the Provincial Government.

Similar caravans are expected to be conducted in different barangays across the province to reach more communities.