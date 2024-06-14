Governor Dennis Socrates, alongside other officials and employees of the provincial government, spearheaded the grand opening of the Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2024 today, June 14, at the PGP Convention Center.

The festivities commenced with a Unity and Thanksgiving Mass led by clergy from the Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay and the Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa.

Following the religious ceremony, a program was held, showcasing performances by groups such as the Palawan Dance Ensemble, Palawan National School Drum and Lyre, NDC Art and Play Troupe, BBS Dance Troupe, PL1 Family, Palawan Cheer All Star, and featuring local talents including Diwanie Carias, Analiza Gineza, June Ocampo, and Rocky Padul.

Additionally, the event highlighted the grace and poise of the 19 candidates vying for Mutya ng Palawan 2024.

“Itong Baragatan Festival technically pagdiriwang ng anibersaryo ng pagkakatatag ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan noong 1902. Ito rin ay pagdiriwang ng ating pag-iral bilang isang sambayanan… mayroon tayong sariling katalagahan bilang sambayanang Palaweño, mayroon tayong pagkakaisa,” he said in his message.

Baragatan is a Cuyonon word that means “to converge” or “to meet,” symbolizing the gathering of different communities and cultural groups within Palawan to celebrate their shared heritage and unity during the festival. It embodies the spirit of coming together in solidarity and harmony, reflecting the diverse traditions and values cherished by the people of Palawan.

The ceremonial opening, marked by the traditional gong ritual, officially launched the lively and anticipated Baragatan Festival. Socrates was joined in the opening by former military officer Ariel Querubin and members of the Sangguniang Bayan.

Upcoming attractions include the Palaweño Parade featuring the Float Competition and Pàntigoan sa Dalan, culminating tonight with a performance by December Avenue at the Sponsor’s Night.

This year’s Baragatan Festival carries the theme “Mayamang Sining at Kultura…Kakaibang mga Kaugalian at Tradisyon…Tagisan ng Lakas, Talino at Talento…Natatanging Produktong Palaweño.”