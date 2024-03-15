Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates emphasized the importance of justice as the primary goal that the government should uphold for the common good.

He delivered this message as the keynote speaker at the 29th Governance Boot Camp: Basic Class Governance Warriors organized by the Institute for Solidarity in Asia (ISA), held at Hue Hotel Puerto Princesa on March 12.

Governor Socrates told the participants that upholding social justice and the common good is imperative for advocating good governance.

“The duties of government workers are already practically spelled out by existing laws and regulations. But it is good to consider that the primary objective of the government is to promote justice. Not just, or not so much the justice of sending criminals to jail, but of distributive justice: of making sure that everybody gets what is due him from the collective. Resources, taxes, have to be applied to the Common Good, which is the ultimate end of society, the Final Cause of the community as a community,” the governor said.

“If there is anything that can be called a personal political agenda on my part, it is the idea of ‘good government’. This means, we want to make the system work,” he added.

Socrates also acknowledged the efforts of the private sector in advancing the common good, which inspired him to fulfill his role as a good politician.

“I am most especially grateful to Dr. Jesus P. Estanislao, founder of the Institute for Solidarity in Asia, whom I first met a quarter of a century ago, for introducing me to Good Governance discourse and setting me off on what is to me a specific vocation, on the path of struggling to become a better person by trying to be a good politician, in and out of office,” expressed the official.

The ISA is a non-partisan and non-profit governance reform organization advocating for effective and ethical governance in the government sector.