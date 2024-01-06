A meeting of the Provincial Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) Coordinating Board was held on Friday, dedicated to the evaluation and strategic planning of the system for 2024, with the purpose of refining government data critical for implementing developmental projects.

Spearheaded by Governor Dennis Socrates, the province said it convened key stakeholders to delve into the complexities and legalities of the CBMS.

The CBMS aims to refresh and update vital data required by government agencies, a step essential for the effective implementation of various programs and projects intended to elevate the state of communities and their residents.

“Pag-uusapan natin ang Community-Based Monitoring System na malaking bahagi nito ang datos na dapat alam natin bilang kawani ng pamahalaan, bilang mga pinuno ng ating sambayanan,” he said.

Chief Statistical Specialist Ma. Lalaine Rodriguez from the Provincial Statistical Office (PSA) of Palawan elaborated on the objectives of the CBMS, stating the design to generate updated and disaggregated data crucial for targeting beneficiaries, conducting comprehensive poverty analysis, prioritizing needs, and producing statistics at higher levels.

She said this will complement and supplement the local-level data.

A key component of the CBMS involves the collection of data from each household and community, geotagging government facilities and projects, community validation, and training initiatives.

These efforts aim to strengthen the capacity of local government units (LGUs) in policy-making.

The information gathered relates to sectors such as education, health, community participation, food security, disaster preparedness, and others, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“Ang objective ng CBMS is to generate updated and disaggregated data necessary in targeting beneficiaries, conduct more comprehensive poverty analysis and need prioritization, at mag-generate ng statistics at higher levels that will complement and supplement the local level data,” she said.

The CBMS Council comprises the PSA, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), in collaboration with local governments and the private sector.

The partnership emphasizes a unified approach towards sustainable development and improved governance in Palawan.

The province said that with this initiative, Palawan is setting an example of proactive governance, leveraging data to inform policy and ensuring that the progress and development reach every corner of the community.