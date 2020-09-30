Gov. JCA denies having hand on 20-month suspension of Danao

In a statement released Tuesday by the Provincial Information Office (PIO), Gov. Alvarez said he is under an executive body that has no jurisdiction over Danao’s cases that were filed by the members of the Sangguniang Bayan of Narra.

Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez has denied social media accusations that he had a hand in the decision of the provincial board to suspend beleaguered Narra mayor Gerandy Danao for 20 months due to numerous administrative charges.

In a statement released Tuesday by the Provincial Information Office (PIO), Gov. Alvarez said he is under an executive body that has no jurisdiction over Danao’s cases that were filed by the members of the Sangguniang Bayan of Narra.

Alvarez made the clarification following accusations that he was behind Danao’s 20-month suspension.

“Hindi ko iyan saklaw, hindi ko makokontrol at hindi madidiktahan dahil ‘yan ay napagkasunduan at pinag-aralan ng Sangguniang Panlalawigan. Kahit ako na gobernador, kung mayroon akong nais na gawin at ipatupad ay sumasangguni ako sa kanila, ‘yon naman kasi dapat, iyan ang nakasulat sa Local Government Code,” Alvarez said.

He also denied Danao’s claim that he influenced the Sangguniang Panlalawigan due to the delay in setting up the coal-fired power plant in Narra.

“Hindi ko na pinapansin ‘yong mga kritiko at paninira sa akin dahil hindi ito totoo, ginagawa ko lamang ang aking tungkulin. Sa issue sa Narra, matagal ko na siyang [Danao] pinapayuhan na dapat humingi ng permiso na lahat ng gagawin sa Narra ay legal,” he said.

Alvarez also said that he respects the decision of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and emphasized that he has no personal motive against the suspended mayor.

On September 23, the provincial board ruled to suspend Danao for 20 months after finding him guilty of all administrative charges filed against him in May this year.

