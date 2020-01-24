Gov. Dolor inks agreement to build 2 wards in prov’l hospital

Signing the MOA for the Adopt–A–Ward program are former Gov. Benjamin I. Espiritu (seated, left), Gov. Humerlito A. Dolor (seated, center) and Vice Gov. Jojo Perez (seated, right) during inaugural activities held at Oriental Mindoro Provincial Hospital, Calapan City on January 20. (Photo courtesy of PIO-OrMin)

Governor Dolor, Vice Governor Jojo Perez and former Governor Dr. Benjamin I. Espiritu signed and awarded the two checks amounting to P1.774 million and P1,519,790 intended for the construction of said wards of the provincial hospital.

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro – Gov. Humerlito A. Dolor on Monday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the Adopt–A–Ward program which will construct two additional wards of the Oriental Mindoro Provincial Hospital (OMPH).

After the MOA signing, the newly installed CT scan machine was inaugurated. The machine will serve two patients per day, thereby serving 60 persons in a month, which according to Gov. Dolor is a big help for the Mindoreños and nearby provinces of Mimaropa.

Gov. Dolor shared that the provincial government did not spend a single centavo for this machine, as it was donated by a private person.

Dolor added, “a dream for us to have CT-scan and we will not anymore wait a number of days to be scheduled and pay the amount ranging from P500,000 to P1 million every month in a private hospital.”

Moreover, Dolor announced during the inauguration that the “Botika ng Lalawigan” will soon be transferred to the OMPH compound in Brgy. Sta. Isabel, Calapan City for easy access to people needing its services. It is also a plan of the provincial government to construct a building for the blood council of the Philippine Red Cross in the said place as well as the construction of Provincial Funeral Parlor in Calapan City. (LTC/PIA-OrMin).

