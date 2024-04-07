Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates, in a significant enhancement of his role within the national defense framework, has been elevated to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Reserve Force of the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

The promotion was formalized during a ceremonial event held at the VJR Hall, Provincial Capitol, on April 5, marking a convergence of civilian leadership and military service in the province.

The oath of allegiance was administered by Major General Elpidio Talja, commander of the Air Force Reserve Command.

In his address, Governor Socrates articulated his perspective that the active participation of civilians in national defense serves as a powerful emblem of enhanced collaboration between the civilian sector and military forces.

“Nais kong ituring ito bilang tanda ng pagpapaigting ng pagtutulungan ng Sandatahang Lakas at ng sibilyan ng sambayanang Palawenyo. Ang pakikilahok ng sibilyan sa hanay ng Sandatahang Lakas ay tanda rin ng pagyabong ng patriyotismo at pag-ibig sa Inang bayan,” he said.

Talja commended Socrates on his commission, pointing out that his promotion stands as a solid demonstration to his leadership qualities, particularly highlighting his vision, humility, commitment to governance, and exemplary performance in public service.

He said Socrates’ role as a reserve officer in the Philippine Air Force is a bridge between the military and civilian communities, fostering a front for the province’s development and stability.