BALABAC, Palawan — Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez is set to deliver his “valedictory address” to wrap up his three terms as Palawan governor in June during the traditional Baragatan celebrations hosted by the provincial government.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Alvarez said he had already delivered on all the development projects he promised during the start of his term.

He cited, in particular, the major infrastructure projects already completed by the provincial government, including water systems for the municipalities, hospitals, and numerous road projects.

“Nakamit na natin ang kalahati sa progresibo ng Palawan kaya sa walong taon at kalahati natin na nanunungkulan ay nagampanan po natin ang ating naipangako,” Alvarez said.

He stressed that his administration saw to it that development projects also covered the far-flung islands.

“Mangsee, Bancalaan, pinakamalayong isla sa norte ay nilagyan natin ng tubig at ilaw. Napakarami pang hindi pa maabot ng Paleco dahil ‘yon ang pangunahing pangangailangan ng tao,” he added.

“Dati ang Puerto Princesa City to Buliluyan aabutin ka ng ilang oras, bago ka makarating bugbog ka na,” he said.

“Sabi ko kay Secretary Tugade isa na lang ang utang nya sa akin, ‘yong pier ng Mangsee na dudungguan ng Roro,” he added.

During his speech in the inauguration ceremony of the water system in Balabac town, Alvarez also apologized to the Palaweños for whatever mistakes he could have committed.

“Sa inyong lahat ako’y humihingi ng tawad kung mayroon man akong nagawa na mali. Ngunit ang tingin ko mas marami kaming nagawa,” he said in a breaking voice.