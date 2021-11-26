The provincial administration led the opening of three access roads on Thursday that link to a newly-rehabilitated 10.3-kilometer provincial road artery in Barangay Bebeladan, El Nido.

Governor Jose Alvarez, with Mayor Edna Gacot-Lim and other El Nido officials, led the opening of the 2-kilometer access road in Sitio Biga, 3-kilometer access road in Sitio Bocboc, and 700-meter access road connecting to the cemetery in Bebeladan.

They also spearheaded the inauguration of a barangay covered court, which may be used by Bebeladan for meetings and other events.

According to the Provincial Information Office (PIO), the rehabilitation of the Bebeladan provincial road cost P1.5 million under the infrastructure targets of IHELP, which is implemented through the administration of Gov. Alvarez and Vice Governor Dennis Socrates.

- Advertisement -

Currently, there are reportedly 100 covered courts constructed, and 7,000 kilometers of road opened, rehabilitated, and constructed in the province.