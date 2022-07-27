- Advertisement by Google -

Korean actress and performer Sandara Park gives KPop sensation Bambam recommendations on what is probably the best Filipino breakfast food—that is tocilog or tocino, sinangag, at itlog.

In a Twitter conversation, Sandara asked Bambam to try tocilog for breakfast after the latter posted a photo of his sumptuous lunch, which included Bangus, sisig, and Cebu lechon. Bambam captioned the photo, “Milkfish is the best.”

“Wow bangus! Try tocilog for breakfast,” Sandara commented.

BamBam graciously replied back with a gif of rapper SnoopDog with the words “oh fo sho (oh for sure).”

BamBam, member of KPop group Got7, is now in the Philippines for his fan events and the 2022 KPop Masters concert on July 29.

Sandara Park, or Krung-krung to her Filipino fans, rose to fame in the Philippines via an artist search before going back to Korea and becoming part of the now disbanded KPop group, 2NE1.