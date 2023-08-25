Typhoon “Goring” has rapidly intensified over the sea east of the Babuyan Islands, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

An early Saturday morning advisory from PAGASA said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) and advisories have already been issued for the impacted areas.

PAGASA reported that the center of Typhoon Goring is situated roughly 200 kilometers East Southeast of Calayan, Cagayan, or about 185 kilometers East Northeast of Aparri, Cagayan. It possesses maximum consistent winds near its center measuring 140 km/h, with gusts extending to 170 km/h.

The central pressure is documented at 970 hPa. Presently, the typhoon is advancing southwestward at a pace of 10 km/h.

In the regions of Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Mimaropa, including Palawan, and the remaining parts of Central Luzon, the weather is characterized by overcast skies accompanied by intermittent rainshowers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the weather pattern is a consequence of the southwest monsoon, and residents in these areas should be cautious about potential flooding or landslides, as moderate to heavy rainfall is anticipated at times.

Gale-force winds with wind speeds ranging from 62 to 88 km/h (Beaufort 8 to 9) are anticipated within the next 24 hours. This poses a minor to moderate threat to life and property. The eas areas under TCWS No. 2 include the extreme northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) and the extreme northeastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Maconacon).

Strong winds with wind speeds ranging from 39 to 61 km/h (Beaufort 6 to 7) are forecasted within the next 36 hours. This signal indicates minimal to minor threats to life and property. Areas covered by TCWS No. 1 include Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan, the eastern portion of Isabela, and the northern portion of Aurora.

The eastern portion of mainland Cagayan is predicted to receive an accumulated rainfall of 100-200 mm today, while the Babuyan Islands, the rest of mainland Cagayan, the northeastern portion of Isabela, Abra, the northern portion of Apayao, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur may experience 50-100 mm of rainfall. Similar conditions are expected for tomorrow.

A gale warning has been issued for the northern and eastern coastal waters of Northern Luzon and the eastern coastal waters of Central Luzon.

Traveling by sea is considered risky for certain vessel types or tonnage over these areas, and disruptions in maritime activities are expected.

Typhoon Goring’s projected path indicates southward to southeastward movement today (August 26) and tomorrow (August 27), followed by an eastward to northeastward turn on Sunday (August 27). It is then expected to head northwestward towards the sea east of Taiwan.

The conducive environment is likely to support Goring’s further intensification, potentially reaching super typhoon status by Monday (August 28). However, the slow movement may lead to upwelling of cooler waters, limiting intensification by late Monday or early Tuesday.

PAGASA and local authorities appeal to residents to take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of life and property. Evacuation plans should be followed, particularly in areas identified as highly susceptible to hazards.