Tropical Storm “Goring,” internationally named Saola, is gaining momentum and intensifying the southwest monsoon or habagat, resulting in a substantial increase in rainfall and strong winds across Palawan and its adjacent areas.

The most recent updates from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) indicate that “Goring” is continuing to strengthen as it follows a south-southwest trajectory.

An advisory from PAGASA stated the center of Tropical Storm “Goring” is located approximately 225 km East Southeast of Basco, Batanes, or about 270 km East of Calayan, Cagayan. It exhibits maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near its center, accompanied by gustiness reaching up to 105 km/h.

The central pressure of the storm is recorded at 994 hPa. “Goring” is presently moving at a slow pace towards the south-southwest. Its tropical cyclone winds extend outward up to 160 km from the center.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised in several areas, including Batanes, the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands, and specific parts of Cagayan and Isabela.

“Goring’s” effects on the southwest monsoon will lead to intermittent rains over the western areas of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon, commencing tomorrow. A comparable weather pattern is anticipated to affect the western portion of Visayas starting on Sunday.

“Pagdating ng linggo, mas maraming areas pa po ang makakaranas ng pag-ulan dala ng habagat partikular na itong Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, northern portion ng Palawan, at Antique,” said meteorologist Anna Clauren-Jorda.

Aside from the areas placed under Wind Signal, Habagat is also expected to bring gusty conditions over Aurora, Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Dinagat Islands, and most of Mimaropa, and Visayas over the weekend.

“Yung mga pag ulan dala ng habagat ay maaring magdulot ng pagbaha at pag guho ng lupa kaya dapat din po itong paghandaan ng ating mga kababayan lalo na yung mga nasa mababa at bulubunduking lugar,” she warned.