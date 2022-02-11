Today’s Google doodle in the Philippines honors Filipino writer, playwright, and director Severino Reyes y Rivera on the occasion of his 161st birthday.

Reyes, widely regarded as the “Father of Filipino Drama,” is renowned for more than just his zarzuelas or lyric dramas. Born on February 11, 1861, he’s known for his moniker Lola Basyang (Mga Kuwento ni Lola Basyang) in Liwayway magazine, which he co-founded in 1922.

Google’s vibrant doodle features his illustration with Lola Basyang, who is sitting and reading a story to a group of children.

The zarzuela “Walang Sugat” (No Wounds), which deals with the courage and faith of the Katipuneros, or local revolutionary army, in the country during the Spanish occupation, is one of his most acclaimed and recognized works.