A lot of Shakey’s fans were heartbroken for not being able to order the pizza joints well-loved mojos for quite some time now. Since last year, mojos became perennially unavailable in a lot of Shakey’s stores. Good thing is, it’s only temporary.

According to some reports, the fried potato goodness is temporarily unavailable in some stores due to some logistics issues as Shakey’s is having a problem with its potato supply shipment.

“The shipments just got delayed because of supply chain bottlenecks,” a Shakey’s representative told Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Too bad for Palawan fans and those in Luzon, Shakey’s mojos are still be available in Visayas and Mindanao stores based on their recent Facebook update.

But mojo-lovers doesn’t have to wait longer as the pizza giant announced that mojos will soon have a comeback by February.

For now, a mojo-flavored fries are available in Shakey’s stores nationwide for fans try for them not to miss the OG mojos for long.

About Post Author