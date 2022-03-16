Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, will have good weather today but will still see partly overcast to cloudy skies with isolated short intervals of rain due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

The same weather condition will be experienced in Occidental Mindoro and the Visayas, according to a regional forecast of PAGASA Thursday morning.

Light to moderate winds from the east to northeast will also prevail over the same areas with mild to moderate seas.

PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the whole country will also have good weather but is currently being affected by the easterlies.

The country will also have good weather in the next three days, he added.

“Kahapon opisyal nang idineklara ng PAGASA na tag-init na, kaya paalala sa ating mga kababayan, paalala po, magbaon ng tubig at iwasang magbilad sa araw kung hindi naman kailangan para makaiwas tayo sa dehydration at stroke,” he said.

“Sa kasalukuyan, patuloy na nakakaapekto ang easterlies sa buong bansa. Bukod dito wala tayong namo-monitor o binabantayan na bagyo o low pressure area (LPA) sa loob at labas ng Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR),. May mga tsansa ng localized thunderstorms sa hapon o gabi,” he said.