The whole country will see good weather Monday, but scattered rains are still likely in some areas due to localized thunderstorms, the weather bureau said.

The break in the monsoon, according to PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio, has resulted in favorable weather.

A monsoon break occurs when the rain ceases for a few days after falling continuously for several days. Therefore, there is a dry period between rainy periods. This period of no precipitation is known as a monsoon break.

Aurelio also added that PAGASA is not tracking any low pressure area (LPA) in and out of the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

- Advertisement -

“Magandang balita, walang low pressure area o bagyo sa loob ng PAR, lalong lalo na sa dagat Pasipiko. Sa kasalukuyan, nakakaranas ng monsoon break ang ating bansa. Ibig sabihin, yong habagat o southwest monsoon ay hindi umaabot sa ating bansa,” he said.

Aurelio said the southwest monsoon is only affecting the areas of China and Indo-China because it is being blocked by the ridge of high pressure area (HPA) prevailing in a large portion of Luzon.

In Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, light to moderate winds from the southeast to south will prevail with mild to moderate seas.