Palawan will have good weather conditions this Thursday although it will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a chance of isolated rain showers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms, according to a PAGASA regional forecast.

The same weather condition will also be experienced in the Visayas and Occidental Mindoro.

Mild to moderate winds from the east to the northeast will prevail over the Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, accompanied by light to moderate waves.

In a national forecast, weather specialist Grace Castañeda said the northeasterly surface windflow is affecting northern Luzon. This means cloudy skies with light rains will be experienced in the area. The rest of the country is affected by the easterlies.

“Dala pa rin nito yong mainit at maalinsangan na panahon lalo na sa tanghali, at yong mga tsansa ng pulo-pulong pag-ulan, pagkulog, at pagkidlat sa dakong hapon at gabi,” she said.

Castañeda said PAGASA is not monitoring any low-pressure area (LPA) in and out of the Philippine Area Responsibility (PAR).