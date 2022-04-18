Good weather will prevail across the country, according to the state weather bureau, with the exception of some isolated rainfall due to thunderstorms.

PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the good weather condition is expected today, with cloudy to partly cloudy skies possible in some sections of the country.

Meanwhile, the province of Palawan, including the Kalayaan islands, will get isolated rainfall due to localized thunderstorms, according to the regional forecast.

According to Aurelio, the northeasterly surface wind flow is impacting extreme Northern Luzon, and no weather disturbances are being tracked inside and beyond the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

- Advertisement -

“Wala tayong namo-monitor o binabantayan na low-pressure area o bagyo sa loob at sa labas ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility, lalung-lalo na sa dagat Pasipiko,” he said.

PAGASA advised the public to stay hydrated and avoid wearing dark colors, which absorb heat waves, for the next three days. The absorption generates a humid temperature in the human body.

Light to moderate winds from the Northeast will prevail over the Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas, forecast added.