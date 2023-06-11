We grew up watching films and animated series with pig characters like Porky Pig, Miss Piggy, Three Little Pigs, and Babe.

The “Good Bad Mother” is a Korean drama on Netflix about a village piggery with the concept that falling down is a way for one to see the world from another perspective.

The narrator notes that pigs live their entire lives staring at the ground. The anatomy of pigs causes their inability to lift their heads and prevents them from seeing the sky.

There is only one way for pigs to look up at the sky: to slip and fall down, finding themselves facing upward. Falling down is an opportunity to see another world that one has never seen before.

“Good Bad Mother” tells the story of a single mom and pig farm owner, Jin Young-soon (Ra Mi-ran), and her son Choi Kang-ho (Lee Do-hyun). Young-soon has lived a tenacious life to protect her child, whose strict upbringing as a tiger mom forced Kang-ho to study obsessively. The son became a successful, cold-hearted prosecutor.

But when a tragic accident leaves Kang-Ho with the mind of a child, he is forced to move back in with his mother, leading the two to go on a journey to recover their relationship.

There were several incidents that almost led to the shutting down of the piggery, including fire, foot and mouth (FMD) viral disease, and petitions by the villagers for its closure due to being a nuisance.

In the recent case of Municipality of Binan, Laguna, vs Holiday Hills Stock & Breeding Farm Corp and Domino Farms, Inc (G.R. No. 200403 October 10, 2022), the Supreme Court addressed the issue of piggeries as subjects of police power.

The Binan local government unit (LGU) officials issued an ordinance that sought to abate the two hog farms located near residential subdivisions.

To invoke police power, LGUs must establish two requisites: (1) the interests of the public generally require an interference with private rights, and (2) the means adopted must be reasonably necessary to accomplish the purpose and not unduly oppressive upon individuals.

The Supreme Court noted that nuisances are of two kinds: nuisance per se and nuisance per accidens.

The first (per se) is recognized as a nuisance under any and all circumstances because it constitutes a direct menace to public health or safety and may be abated summarily under the undefined law of necessity.

The second (per accidens) is that which depends upon certain conditions and circumstances, and existence being a question of fact, it cannot be abated without due hearing in a tribunal authorized to decide whether or not such a thing does, in law, constitute a nuisance.

What sets a nuisance per se apart from one per accidens is its characteristic of being a direct menace to public health or safety. It is the law of necessity that justifies the summary abatement of a nuisance per se. The obstruction must hinder the public use of streets, highways, or sidewalks, or the interference with the safety or property of a person must be immediate.

The hog farms were considered a nuisance per se since they emit an unfavorable stench or foul odor of distressing or annoying character that immediately interferes with the health and safety of the residents.

Although the piggery in Good Bad Mother was not closed despite complaints of being a nuisance, the pigs were buried alive due to the onslaught of Foot-and-Mouth disease (FMD) in the nearby areas, except for a piglet named Lion.

FMD is one of the most devastating and highly contagious viral diseases of cloven-footed livestock caused by “picornavirus” and is characterized by vesicles on the feet, snout, and in

