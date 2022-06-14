City Mayor Lucilo Bayron said he is considering to plant golden shower trees at the Balayong People’s Park to add attraction to the city’s newly-developed destination.

Bayron said Monday the 63-hectare park in Puerto Princesa has been attracting visitors since its completion.

“Kagabi (June 12) nandoon ako sa water park natin, may lumapit doon sa amin, magpa-litrato daw. Noong tinanong ko kung taga saan ba kayo, [ang sabi taga Brooke’s Point. Tatlo sila, tapos maya maya may lumapit, pamilya rin na may kasamang mga bata — ay, hindi taga Taytay pala yong tatlong babae — itong may kasamang mga bata, taga Brooke’s Point daw sila at mag-overnight daw sila para mag-enjoy yong mga bata doon sa Balayong Park,” he said.

“Pinupuntahan na talaga siya,” he added.

Bayron narrated how he got the idea of propagating golden shower when he recently visited an outlying barangay in the city.

“Nagpunta kami ng [Brgy.] Kamuning, merong isang puno doon ng golden shower na napakaganda. Nagpapahingi ako ng similya, hihingi tayo ng buto na itatanim natin,” he said.

He said that seeds will be grown in Brgy. Luzviminda and then transplanted to the park and the City Hall area. Additionally, the City Agriculture Office (CAO) will marcot or clone the plant from the Dela Cruz family property in Kamuning.

The golden shower is a medium-sized tree with durable wood and yellow flower petals that hang downward.