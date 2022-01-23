Miss the fun of dining out? Craving something you haven’t had in a long time? Wondering where you can eat safely?

While visiting SM for some essential shopping and chores is a must, you can now discover a new and safe dining experience as SM City Puerto Princesa resumes its dine-in services.

“With our #DineInSM campaign, SM Supermalls allows you to satisfy your cravings and enjoy fun time over the food you crave without compromising your health and safety,” said Jonjon San Agustin, SM Supermalls senior vice president for marketing.

Here are some things to expect when dining at SM:

New ways to dine. Indulge the foodie and the shutterbug in you with SM’s awesome and larger-than-life themed dining spaces. Dine safely and in comfort, and snap photos at the new instagrammable murals and signages with your fave #DineInSM buddy!

Gifts and promos. From big discounts to buy-one-take-one promos, SM City Puerto Princesa is ready to welcome you with some of the best food deals and while you’re at it, look out for fun augmented reality games at participating restaurants. Mallgoers may also receive special tokens and prizes for every minimum spend!

Safe dining. No need to worry! All restaurants at SM have implemented strict health measures – complete with 100% fully vaccinated staff — so you can simply enjoy moments of fun and laughter as you dine in.

Dining entertainment. While dining, catch a variety of shows and performances on SM’s YouTube channel or Facebook Live on your mobile phones. You can also gain access to exclusive content for a minimum spend at select restaurants!

For more information, visit SM City Puerto Princesa on Facebook.