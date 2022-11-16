Go Hotels Princesa has resumed operations and is getting ready to welcome customers to fulfill its #GoExploreMore commitment while providing them with convenient accommodations that are affordable and of high quality in the city.

The #GoExploreMore travel campaign focuses on giving travelers the chance to learn about and participate in the city’s diverse cultural practices and customs, according to Joy De Mesa, Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, Group Director of Sales and Marketing.

De Mesa explained that Puerto Princesa would not be dubbed “City in the Forest” if the local government and residents are not committed to protecting the environment that contributes greatly to its natural beauty.

Puerto Princesa is home to historic sites, limestone caves, delectable food, and the world-famous underground river. Go Hotels PPS is committed to making travelers enjoy the historic island’s rich culture, leaving guests wanting more, she said.

“In Go Hotels PPS , we want you to have the opportunity to learn and experience the rich culture and tradition in PPS. Go Hotels PPS is strategically located a few minutes from the Puerto Princesa International Airport, near the Robinsons Mall and neighboring tourist attractions where the practical Pinoy can accessibly have unforgettable moments” she said.

Just a short walk from Robinsons Place Palawan, the Lingkod Pinoy Center provides Palawenyo guests with easy access to a wide range of government services in a single location.

She said the shopping center is an excellent choice for visitors who want to reduce the amount of stress they experience while in the city because it has a diverse selection of shops, restaurants, a movie theater, and play areas for children.

“We have always ensured that our Go Hotels brand is driven by convenience. We aim to give our guests the best without breaking the bank. This is why we value quality stays with unbeatable access to Palaweno’s best. We aim to continue this trajectory even into the new normal,” De Mesa said.

Go Hotels PPS also has the most comfortable beds, complete with 100% cotton sheets. All 108 rooms have chiropractic and hypoallergenic pillows, a safety deposit box, and free Wi-Fi.

For bookings made between November 4 and December 15, 2022, a special Palawenyo rate of Php1,300 nett (inclusive of taxes and service charge) for an overnight stay at Go Hotels Puerto Princesa is offered.

Locals who wish to take advantage only need to provide proof of their Palawan residency in the form of an ID.

With the Holidays coming, starting November 14 to January 7, everyone can enjoy 25% yuletide savings when booking 2 night stays on best available rates in any Go Hotels or Go Hotels Plus for stays from December 1 to January 8.

Go Hotels PPS is located at Robinsons Place PPS Complex, North Road, Brgy. San Manuel Road, Puerto Princesa, 5300 Palawan.

Go Hotels is also in Bacolod, Butuan, Dumaguete, Ermita-Manila, Iligan, Iloilo, Lanang-Davao, Mandaluyong, Manila Airport Road, North EDSA-Quezon City, Ortigas Center, Otis-Manila, Tacloban, Timog-Quezon City, while the Go Hotel Plus properties are located in Naga and Tuguegarao.

Download the Robinsons Hotels Mobile App for easier bookings anytime, anywhere – get to view and manage your bookings and enjoy exclusive discounts on your favorite RHR properties for the Best Rate Guaranteed. You can also contact the Happy To Care Customer Service Team: +63 917 888 7788, +63 998 888 7788, +63 (2) 83977 0111. For exciting news and promos, like and follow Go Hotels’ Facebook and Instagram page @GoHotels.ph.

