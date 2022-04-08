Globe Palawan donated 200 packs of groceries from FiberHome to the management of the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park (PPSRNP) in assistance of some associations devastated by Typhoon Odette in December 2021.

The food packs are in support of the Sabang Seaferry Multipurpose Cooperative, 7 Wonders of Nature Boat Owners, Sabang Wellness Association, Sabang Vendors Association members and their families, according to Globe area sales head Emman Montilla.

“[This assistance is] to help our local community in Sabang to recover, particularly the bankeros na masyadong naapektuhan not only by the pandemic but also the typhoon Odette last year. Halos lahat nasira ang mga banca nila,” he said.

As a result of the typhoon’s destruction, residents in the City of Puerto Princesa and northern communities have been without signal and power. Globe helped by deplyoing its “Libreng Tawag,” or “Libreng Charging Stations,” to provide aid in several parts of Palawan.

- Advertisement -

Globe’s help, along with FiberHome’s, is part of the company’s disaster relief efforts in Palawan and Visayas following the typhoon.