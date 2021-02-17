Globe to stage face to face Mobile Legends tournament

Globe and its cellular service brand TM are setting a face-to-face battle once more for its upcoming “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang” tournament at Mendoza Park on February 28 in celebration of the city government’s Balayong Festival 2021.

Globe area sales manager Emman Montilla said they held a series of tournaments of the popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) mobile game which was conducted online during the time of pandemic.

Through the help of the city government, the gamers will be playing in face-to-face from 8:00 in the morning onward.

“With this kind of activity, we can help develop local e-gamers here in Palawan to compete in national and international level and of course para maiwas sila sa masasamang bisyo,” Montilla said.

The last physical ML tournament conducted by Globe was in 2019 during the “Pista Na, Pasko Pa in Puerto Princesa City” celebration where they believe that playing Mobile Legend can also help increase the players’ memory abilities and make them become critical thinkers and problem solvers.

Despite of the spike of COVID-19 cases in the city, Montilla said Globe will ensure their compliance with all the safety protocols and minimum health standards prescribed by the government.

“We will deploy marshals to manage the crowd and will follow social distancing when it comes to the player lounge set-up,“ he said.

Registration for the tournament was opened last February 1 and will last until February 27.

Globe is confident that it could hit the target number of 64 teams with six player-members per team because registration is free.

The tournament will be divided into red and blue teams to compete in the different elimination phases. Each color has 32 teams that will compete in knockout bracket type, a BO3 (Best of 3) series in Bracket Finals, Best of Five series in the Grand Finals.

“We are targeting 64 teams, six members per team. We are confident naman to reach our target kasi there is no registration fee. They just need to buy P150 prepaid load to register,” he said.

The team who will emerge as overall champion will take home P20,000 prize and P10,000 for runner up team.

Interested gamers may call or text Rolly Ybanez at 09176884050 for further details of their registration.

“We are inviting all ML gamers in Palawan na sumali at mag-register habang maaga pa dahil limited lang number of participants na puwede namin i-accomodate. Our prize pool is P30,000 cash,” Montilla said.

