The internet service of Globe Telecom was interrupted Friday afternoon due to a problem with its fiber network in Barangay Tinitian, Roxas, the telecommunications company said.

Globe area sales head Emman Montilla said that the fiber cut happened when a backhoe of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) working on a construction project hit their fiber optic lines.

Montilla said that the signal was restored later in the afternoon for Globe Telecom users in the city and southern towns of the province.