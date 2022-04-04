Mobile telecommunications and broadband provider Globe Telecom Inc. (Globe) has stepped up its campaign against online child pornography and illegal gambling.

In a statement Monday, Globe said a total of 11,320 uniform resource locators (URL) and 502 domains hosting pornographic contents as well as 194 domains of illegal gambling have been blocked so far since the start of 2022.

“Globe has invested over USD2.7 million in content filtering systems that block websites and imagery that promote child pornography, illegal gambling, and online piracy,” the statement read.

The campaign was launched in 2017 and called the #MakeITSafePh initiative.

To date, it has blocked 3,975 domains and 57,785 URLs featuring child pornography.

“Through the advocacy, Globe educates consumers on rampant cases of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children and how they can protect minors from such risks,” Globe said.

The company is working with government agencies such as the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Department of Justice, and other partner organizations such as the Philippine Chamber of Telecommunications Operators and UNICEF.

Its initiative is in line with Republic Act 9775 or the Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009 which mandates all internet service providers such as Globe to install technology, programs, or software to block access to or transmittal of child pornography.

According to the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Philippines is among the world’s leading sources of content related to online sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

As part of government efforts to combat abuse and exploitation of minors, Republic Act 116481 or the Special Protection of Children against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on March 4.

The legislation increased the age of sexual consent from 12 years old to 16 years old in the country — making sexual activity with those below 16 to be considered statutory rape except when the age difference between parties is not more than three years. (PNA)