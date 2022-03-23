Micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) need to stay connected to remain on top of their game, run their operations smoothly and cost-efficiently, and take advantage of new opportunities. With this in mind, Globe Business builds on its promise to be the trusted partner of every business by providing MSMEs strong support towards building better connectivity.

As part of Globe Business’ Negosyo Essentials offers, MSMEs can easily avail of special deals that can help strengthen their day-to-day operations while keeping it easy on the wallet. The huge discounts and freebies are available only until March 31, 2022.

Globe Business customers can get as much as P 1500 worth of GCash credits when they avail of postpaid mobile plans. With its Plan 1499 MSMEs get unlimited call and text to all networks and landline calls, plus 20GB data as well as a free 12-month subscription to telehealth service KonsultaMD.

MSMEs who choose a postpaid broadband plan can get 50 percent off their monthly service fee for the first six months, waived installation fee worth P1,000, and a free upgrade to include unli landline and mobile calls to all networks for 24 months.

- Advertisement -

As a special freebie, customers can pick between a productivity suite that comes with a year’s license or two units of WiFi mesh. A special GCash offer also awaits switchers who can provide their most recent competitor bill.

Globe’s postpaid broadband plans are ideal for running operations that rely heavily on the internet. They provide unlimited data allocation and equal upload and download speeds to support large media and file uploads and downloads and video-intensive conferencing requirements.

On the other hand, those in need of a plug-and-play budget-friendly broadband connection can get huge discounts for both regular and LTE-Advanced Prepaid Internet Kits. The standard kit now only costs P599 for savings of P700, while the LTE-Advanced kit is down to P1,299 from P2,299.

Customers subscribed to these kits will receive free 30GB data for 30 days through the Globe myBusiness app upon modem activation.

In addition, Globe Business offers a Buy 10 Get 1 Free promotion on the LTE-Advanced Prepaid Internet Kit, giving MSMEs more savings on top of the modem price discount. The promo is most useful for businesses with multiple branches or employees working from home.

“Now is the perfect time for businesses to equip themselves with all the right connectivity tools, so they are ready to face the future. Globe Business is the perfect partner to get them there,” said Angeline Po, Product Marketing Head of Globe Business MSME Group.

To learn more about Globe Business’ special Negosyo Essentials offer, visit https://glbe.co/negosyoessentials. You may also call 121 from your mobile phones, Monday-Friday at 9am-5pm, or go to the nearest Globe Store.

For more information, please contact:

Yoly C. Crisanto

SVP, Corporate Communications

Globe Telecom, Inc.

Email Address: gtcorpcomm@globe.com.ph

Globe Press Room: https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/newsroom.html

Twitter: @talk2GLOBE │ Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/globeph