At least 14 countries have expressed diplomatic support to the Philippines following China’s water cannon attacks and ramming in the West Philippine Sea, according to Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesperson Assistant Secretary Ma. Teresita Daza.

“We’re very appreciative of the fact that many countries have expressed support for the Philippines. And, as of our latest count, there has been 14, or so,” Daza said during a press briefing in Malacañang on Monday.

Daza said that these countries include France, United States of America, Japan, Ireland, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

She said these countries had already signified support for the position of the country in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and also expressed concern about what was happening in the territory.

Daza said that the Philippines was getting international backing due to the serious actions being undertaken by China in the last few days.