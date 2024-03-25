In the aftermath of China’s aggressive actions on March 23, resulting in injuries and damage to Unaizah May 4 (UM4) during a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal, the Philippines has garnered widespread international support.

Expressions of solidarity have been received from various nations, including the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, France, Canada, Australia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Italy, South Korea, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Spain, and Sweden.

“The European Union is deeply concerned by the incidents that occurred in the South China Sea on March 23. The succession of repeated dangerous maneuvers, blocking, and water-cannoning from Chinese Coast Guard vessels and maritime militias against Philippine vessels engaged in resupply missions constituted a dangerous provocation against the Philippines vessels,” the EU’s spokesperson said in a statement last Saturday.

“These acts put human lives at risk, undermine regional stability and international norms, and threaten security in the region and beyond. The EU calls for restraint and full respect of the relevant international rules, so as to ensure the peaceful resolution of differences and the reduction of tensions in the region,” the statement added.

The EU emphasized to China the importance of upholding international agreements like the UN Charter, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and the 2016 Arbitration Award.

It pointed out the value of adhering to other pertinent regulations concerning maritime safety, including the prohibition of force or coercion and the guarantee of freedom of navigation.

U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson also issued a statement expressing support for the nation following the challenges faced by its resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin in the town of Kalayaan.

Carlson asserted that China’s interference violates the Philippines’ freedom of navigation and poses a threat to the Indo-Pacific’s.

“The U.S. stands with the Philippines against the PRC’s repeated dangerous maneuvers and water cannons to disrupt Philippine Coast Guard lawful activities in the Philippine EEZ,” Carlson said in a social media posting.

“The PRC’s interference with the Philippine freedom of navigation violates international law and threatens a free and open Indo-Pacific,” she further stated.

Laure Beaufils, the United Kingdom’s Ambassador, minced no words in denouncing China’s actions, stating, what was done by China could have resulted in the loss of lives.

“This endangered lives and resulted in significant damage to a civilian vessel.”

Japan’s Ambassador, Endo Kazuya, reiterated his country’s grave concern over the perilous actions of China’s Coast Guard (CCG) in the South China Sea (SCS), which led to injuries among Filipino personnel.

He affirmed Japan’s solidarity with the Philippines, as reaffirmed in discussions with US Vice Foreign Ministers this week.

“Japan stands in solidarity with the Philippines, as confirmed at the Japan, Philippines, and U.S. Vice Foreign Ministers’ meeting held this week,” Endo said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Germany’s Ambassador, Andreas Michael Pfaffernoschke, emphasized the importance of upholding international law and resolving disputes based on the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), while urging respect for the 2016 arbitral award.

“All parties must uphold international law and refrain from actions that could endanger peace and stability and put into question legitimate rights under UNCLOS. All disputes must be resolved on the basis of UNCLOS. Germany calls on all parties to respect the 2016 arbitrary award,” Pfaffernoschke said.

French Ambassador Marie Fontanel underscored France’s apprehension following the incident, stressing the need to respect UNCLOS and ensure freedom of navigation.

“France renews its call for respect for the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and freedom of navigation,” she said in a social media posting.

Canada and Australia also voiced their support for the Philippines, urging adherence to a rules-based order and international law.

Canadian Ambassador David Bruce Hartman condemned China’s dangerous maneuvers, emphasizing the need for peaceful dispute resolution.

“Dangerous maneuvers and the repeated use of water cannons by Chinese vessels against Philippines vessels today endangered lives and pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability. We urge the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law,” said Hartman.

Australia’s Ambassador Hae Kyong Yu expressed solidarity with the Philippines and highlighted UNCLOS as crucial for peace and stability in the South China Sea.

“This is part of a pattern of deeply concerning behaviour. UNCLOS is the basis for peace and stability in the South China Sea,” she stated.

What happened on March 23 at UM4 was not the first incident of its kind. On March 5, CCG ships also bombarded it while en route to BRP Sierra Madre with UM1, delivering food provisions to soldiers stationed there.



The incident was also not the first time that China has harassed the Philippine resupply mission, according to reports from the country’s security officials.