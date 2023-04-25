The Normandy Chair for Peace and Good Stories Movement presented honors to environmental advocates in Puerto Princesa City and the province of Palawan for their extraordinary efforts in promoting environmental protection, sustainability, and eco-governance.

The awards, which aim to recognize and honor those who have made significant contributions to protecting the environment and promoting peaceful interactions with nature, were presented on Monday, April 24, at a gratitude dinner hosted by 3rd District Palawan Edward Hagedorn at Costa Palawan Resorts.

The recipients of the Normandy Honor for Peace with the Earth were Angelique Songco of the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, who has been an advocate for marine conservation; Dr. Gerry Ortega, who was posthumously awarded for his contributions to environmental education; Brooke’s Point Vice Mayor Mary Jean Feliciano, who has been a staunch anti-mining advocate; the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) through Felizardo Cayatoc, for promoting eco-governance; and Elizabeth Maclang, the park superintendent of the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, who has been a leader in protecting its unique biodiversity.

Ahead of the recognition event in the city on Monday night, Bobby Chan and lawyer Grizelda Mayo-Anda were also honored in Manila for their contributions to protecting the environment.

The Normandy Chair for Peace and Good Stories Movement is an international endeavor that highlights inspiring stories of individuals and communities striving towards environmental protection, sustainability, and environmentally friendly governance.

The movement is led by Antonio “Tony” Oposa, a renowned environmental lawyer known for his advocacy and expertise in environmental law and sustainability.

