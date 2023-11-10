Global Ferronickel Holdings, Inc. (PSE: FNI), the Philippines’ second largest nickel ore producer, reported a 33.1% year-over-year revenue rise to P6.8 billion in its most recent financial report.

FNI reported on Thursday its financial performance for the first nine months of 2023, revealing consolidated revenues of P6.8 billion, operating income amounting to P1.8 billion, net income for shareholders totaling P1.5 billion, and an earnings per share value of P0.3021.

This gain was primarily driven by increased output from its Palawan mine’s high-grade nickel ores, which was somewhat offset by lower output at the Surigao mine caused by inclement weather and the impact of price reductions for low-grade ores.

The total volume of ore sold by the company experienced a considerable surge, escalating by 20.7% to reach 3.801 million wet metric tons (WMT). Of this, the Surigao mine contributed 2.711 million WMT, while the Palawan mine accounted for 1.090 million WMT.

The sales mix saw a shift towards more medium-grade ore, now at 32% compared to 22% in the previous year. The average realized nickel ore price climbed by 10.5% to US$31.93/WMT, a result of this more favorable mix and stronger prices for higher-grade ores.

Despite the revenue surge, the company’s cost of sales rose by 37.8% to P2.8 billion, primarily due to the commencement of operations at the Palawan mine, which necessitated increased expenditures on contract hires, depreciation, depletion, and personnel.

Operating costs also escalated by 7.0% to P1.8 billion, largely due to general and administrative expenses. Finance costs were reported at P213.9 million, consistent with the recognition of interest expenses from the acquisition of an associate company in 2022.

The consolidated net income, however, contracted by 14.4% to P1.8 billion, including the share in net income of China-based associates amounting to P310.3 million. After accounting for non-controlling interests, the net income attributable to FNI shareholders fell by 19.7% to P1.5 billion. Consequently, earnings per share decreased by 18.7% to P0.3021.

“We are focused on strengthening the business and improving asset diversification,” said FNI President Dante R. Bravo.

“Notable progress made on the company’s strategic plans were the purchase of five landing craft tanks (LCTs) to drive meaningful operational and cost efficiencies in transporting nickel ores beginning 2024, and the acquisition of additional land in the Freeport Area of Bataan for our business expansion,” he added.

Global Ferronickel Holdings, Inc. (PSE: FNI) operates as a holding company, primarily through its key subsidiary, Platinum Group Metals Corporation, which ranks as the second largest producer of nickel ore in the Philippines.

The subsidiary has mining assets located in Cagdianao, Surigao del Norte, and Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

Expanding its reach within the Philippines and extending to China, the company is actively engaged in a diversified strategy. This include expanding its investments into sectors such as value-added nickel processing, the production of cement, and the development of port operations and logistics.