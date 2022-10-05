Access to learning has been difficult in the past year due to lockdowns and remote teaching. Now that face-to-face teaching has resumed in the Philippines, teachers will have to adapt to the changes of the environment.

Global educational publisher, Twinkl is committed to providing educators and young people with the highest quality teaching and learning material for Balik Eskwela 2022, regardless of the environment or location.

Twinkl Philippines’ goal is to support educators in the Philippines who have gone above and beyond to keep students engaged despite the challenges of the global pandemic and other calamities.

On World Teacher’s Day, Twinkl will offer everything (over 930,000 resources) on their website for free for 24 hours from 12:01am – 11:59 pm on Wednesday 5th of October (PST).

Find out more about #TwinklPhilippinesFreeDay by visiting: Twinkl Philippines Free Day guide. Twinkl’s resources are used across the globe as a trusted provider of high-quality educational resources.

With teachers at every level in the organisation, creating and checking resources, all feedback from educators across the globe is welcomed and implemented daily to ensure teachers receive the best support.

More information can be found at twinkl.com.ph continues to reach out to schools, teachers and parents and carers in the Philippines to provide support.

If you have any questions or if you need more information, please contact Twinkl Philippines via Facebook www.facebook.com/twinklphilippines or email carmen.nacaya@twinkl.co.uk

