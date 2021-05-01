Glitch mars PhilSys online registration launch

The first day of the online registration for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) or the national ID on Friday, April 30, encountered a system downtime as volume of applicants flooded its website.

Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced on its official Facebook page that the online portal received more than 40,000 requests just a few minutes after it was launched.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the downtime of the pilot launch of the PhilSys online Step 1 Registration website earlier today. We received more than 40,000 registration requests during the first minutes of the pilot launch. This caused delays in the sending of the one time passwords (OTPs) necessary to proceed with the registration,” PSA explained.

Latest update of PSA stated that they are urgently looking into the issue and are updating the website to resolve this technical challenge.

“We will provide an update on our PhilSys Facebook page as soon as the website is once again operational,” it stated.

Romelita Hernandez, PSA-Palawan administrative officer 1, said in the previous report that those who have already completed the first step of registration will be informed once the biometrics is ready.

As of March 31, the PSA has already completed the registration of more than 199,000 Palaweños under the program. Hernandez previously stated that the PSA Palawan has surpassed their target number for Palaweños to be registered for national ID.

Figure provided by the local office during their virtual Kapihan show that the target in Palawan including Puerto Princesa City is 181, 440 but has already recorded 199,320 by the month of March.

PSA Palawan has been conducting “assisted” registration in Palawan since January 25 because the online registration is not yet available during that time.

PhilSys roadmap started from 2020 to 2023.

PSA Palawan explained ID system is not mandatory, but Filipinos who do not register may experience difficulty in transacting and availing government social benefits.

The national ID could also be used as proof of identification for all government transactions.

