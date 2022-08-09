- Advertisement by Google -

Girls’ Generation, South Korea’s nation girl group, broke its own record with its return album “FORVER 1,” which sold 102,879 copies on its first day of release on August 8.

“FOREVER 1” is the female group’s first album to sell 100,000 copies since their debut on August 5, 2007. The girl group, also known as SNSD, is composed of Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun.

The new song is a pop dance tune with an upbeat rhythm that communicates their gratitude to those who have given them strength.

The new album not only dominated local music charts, but also worldwide charts, demonstrating their consistent popularity and impact.

- Advertisement -

Girls’ Generation’s sixth album, ‘Holiday Night,’ previously held the top after selling 30,644 copies on its first day and 100,000 copies in its first week.

“FOREVER 1” is the girl group’s seventh album, marking their return after a five-year hiatus.

Girls’ Generation will make their reunion stage for their seventh full-length album title track, “FOREVER 1,” on Mnet’s M Countdown on August 11 and SBS’s Inkigayo on August 14.

ADVERTISEMENT Kailangan magpadala nang hindi lumalabas ng bahay? Kami bahala, Suki! 😉 Nandito lang ang PalawanPay para sa walay hasol na pagpapadala kahit nasaan ka man! I-download ang app dito! Apple: https://apple.co/3HYhQxS Google: https://bit.ly/3HYUIiO Pera Padala na, Suki! #iPalawanMoNa #PalaParaan

About Post Author