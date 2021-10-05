An 8-year-old girl died Sunday night in an accident involving three motorcycles along the national road in Barangay Pulot Center, Sofronio Espańola town.

According to a report issued Monday by the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO), the child was one of two minor passengers (the other a 3-year-old girl) on the back of a Vega Force motorcycle driven on October 3 by Rechel Aycardo de Vera, 34, a public school teacher and resident of the same barangay.

The other motorcycles involved — a Wave 100 and XRM 125 — were driven by Radzmil Kilong Hail, 18, and Jim Kilong Abdul, 18, respectively, both residents of Brgy. Pulot Shore.

Police investigation claimed that Abdul’s XRM 125 and Hail’s Wave 100 were traveling to Brgy. Pulot Center from Brgy. Pulot Shore, while De Vera’s Vega Force was heading on the national highway to Brgy. Pulot Shore when it swerved off the road.

As a result, the oncoming XRM 125 struck the Vega Force motorbike, causing it to lose control of the motorcycle, which was also hit by Wave 100.

The drivers who were involved in the accident fell and were injured in various parts of their bodies. The Vega Force motorcycle’s back riders were taken to the Rural Health Unit (RHU), but the 8-year-old child was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending municipal health officer.

The 3-year-old child was immediately sent to the Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital for urgent medical treatment.