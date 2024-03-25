A child in Barangay Poblacion, Araceli, died today due to a jellyfish sting.

The 10-year-old girl passed away from anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction triggered by the encounter.

She was reportedly swimming in the sea near their house with some friends when the incident happened.

According to Dr. Teresito Pusayen of Araceli, the girl arrived at the rural health clinic around 11 a.m. yesterday, March 24, already showing signs of bubbles coming out of her mouth and nose.

They immediately administered first aid, performed CPR, and gave medication, but they were unsuccessful in saving the child.

“Alas onse diyes ng umaga kahapon dinala sya ng top down kasama ng bystanders, yong mga kapamilya din na nakakita sa kanya. Yong bata wala ng malay, may lumalabas na mga bula sa kanyang bibig at saka ilong, tiningnan ko po yong mata medyo dilated na wala nang reaksyon sa light,” he said.

“Pero nag try pa rin kaming mag revive. Nagbigay kami ng gamot, nag CPR para ma revive sya, pero unfortunately hindi na nahabol. Sa findings ko, since ito po ay nakakita ako ng mga jellyfish sting marks sa kanyang mga kamay, ang cause of death talaga ay anaphylactic shock because of severe allergic reaction,” he added.

Following the incident, the Araceli Rural Health Unit urged parents to supervise their children closely to prevent similar occurrences.

Authorities have also coordinated with barangay officials, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and other agencies to prevent such incidents in the future.