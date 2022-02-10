Exchanging presents on Valentine’s Day is often anticipated, but that doesn’t mean your gift have to be.

One approach to make an otherwise cliché and polarizing occasion more interesting (and joyful) for your boyfriend/husband/partner is by going beyond the box (of chocolates) and indulging in something you know he’ll like.

Stumped on what to gift him this year? Don’t fear, here are some nice and considerate Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your consideration.

Perhaps treat your partner to a romantic weekend vacation for the two of you at El Nido or a bottle of wine from SM Supermarket so you both can enjoy a glass over dinner at home.

When in doubt, simply think of how you can further amp up his hobbies (the sketch is already there, you just gotta fill it in) or have a look at these gift ideas we’ve provided for you, below.

Old-school but Cool

Let your boo alley-oop his way to the top while staying hip with the retro Nike Court Vision Low.

Head over to Sports Central at SM City Puerto Princesa to snag that old-school basketball look today!

Or you might just want to explore their wide array of men’s shoes that are on sale.

Valentine’s for Him at Ace Hardware

Find the perfect Valentine’s gifts for him at Ace Hardware.

Up to 30% OFF on branded power tools, pressure washers, auto accessories, vacuum cleaners & more from February 3-17, 2022.

Available in ACE Hardware stores nationwide. Shop from home, call ACE Hotline #11223. DTI#135950.

Ray-Ban on Sale at The SM Store

The most awaited Ray-Ban Sale is now happening! You probably would want to check this out if your partner has a thing for the outdoors.

Get 20% OFF on all Ray-Ban sunglasses exclusive at #TheSMStore Puerto Princesa from February 10 – 13, 2022.

Smell of Everyday Love

Aside from chocolates and roses, this Love Month get your special someone the gift of fragrance. #ChooseIanDarcy

Choose a scent that brings you closer to your love ones from the Ian Darcy’s oil-rich fragrance collection: Eau De Parfum imported from France, 100mL for only P350!

For your partner’s everyday long-lasting signature perfume, they say Ian Darcy Perfume is the wise choice.

Men need a little romance in their life, too, whether it’s for a birthday gift, Valentine’s Day, or Father’s Day gift, you may use this gift guide with romantic gifts for him that will keep the sparks flying.