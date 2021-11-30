Give yourself and your loved ones a gift of beauty from SM. With things opening up as Christmas approaches, it’s a good time to look good and feel great with gift sets from SM Beauty.

Luxe brands like Laura Mercier and Estee Lauder lead the way with their spectacular selections; while iconic MAC has a new dazzling lipstick collection, Benefit delights us with a beauty box and Nars’s fashion-forward gift set that will enhance your holiday look.

You’ll double the drama with Bobbi Brown’s smokey eye mascara, and make heads turn with Make Up Forever’s holiday collection. Vice Cosmetics has sweet treats with names like Kookie Dough and Peppermint for the lips, while Pretty Secret unlocks the key to great brow-works for the blushing diva.

Clinique’s Merry Moisture Set: Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator and Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Super.

Surprise your loved ones with a blushing diva set from Pretty Secret.

The perfect duo for a smoldering eye look from Bobbi Brown- Double The Drama Smokey Eye Mascara.

Benefit holiday box: Precisely My Brow Pencil, Bad Gal Mascara, Pore Primer, and Hoola Bronzer.

Brows on fleek with this eyebrow set from Pretty Secret.

Achieve younger-looking skin with Olay’s Niacinamide Vitamin C Serum and Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Moisturizer.

Benefit’s holiday gift sets are filled with your essential make-up needs: brow liners, mascaras, pore primers, and bronzing powders. Get yours at SM Beauty.

Vice Cosmetics’ Pop Kendi, Kookie Dough, and Peppermint Collections with lip tint, lip balm, and lip oil. Available at SM Beauty.

Get mesmerized with Mac’s hypnotizing holiday lipstick collection.

Everything is merry and bright with Mac’s vibrant lipstick shades. Available at SM Beauty.

Gifts of beauty from Nars – orgasm blush duo, orgasm afterglow lip balm, mini eyeshadow palette, and make-up brush set.

A bounty of beauty from Estee Lauder: Gentle Eye Make-Up Remover, Pure Color Envy palettes, and lipsticks.

Your Make Up Forever holiday collection comes with hydra booster primer, mist and fix setting spray, pressed powder, loose powder, extravagant mascara, and ultra-pigmented lipstick at SM Beauty.

Holiday beauty: Laura Mercier lip gloss collection, illuminating eye cream set, and the limited-edition day to night cheek palette.

Laura Mercier pure canvas primers and loose powder for a smooth and flawless coverage. Available at SM Beauty.

Give your skin some TLC with Clinique’s Merry Moisture Set and Olay’s serums and moisturizers for younger-looking skin.

- Advertisement -

All these and other personal care products like fragrances, hair care, vitamins, supplements, and more are available at SM Beauty located at The SM Stores in most SM Supermalls nationwide.

Just in time for Christmas, SM Beauty also has exclusive gifts for all SMAC members- a free bear or luggage for a minimum purchase of P10,000 single receipt, available in select SM stores. Keep shopping because you can get more points for selected items all season!

You can also enjoy an exciting but worry-free shopping experience with our online shopping platforms; shop with SM Beauty Personal Shoppers and discover more products when you check out the SM Catalog https://thesmstorecatalog.com/collections/beauty-and-health. You can also buy your beauty gifts through Shop SM, our Viber community, Messenger, and the SM Store’s Call to Deliver service by calling #143SM or #14376.