Get your vaccination ID and enjoy perks at SM

Those who got fully vaccinated or done with their 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine jab may now get their vaccination ID at SM City Puerto Princesa and enjoy special treats.

The vaccination ID is being issued by the City Government of Puerto Princesa every Monday to Friday from 10AM-5PM at the 2nd level of the mall near Vogeré by Bong Villanueva Salon.

Residents just need to bring their vaccination card and get ready for ID picture taking at the site.

Having the vaccination ID has its perks. Among them are but not limited to freebies with purchase requirements and exclusive deals.

Freebies

With only a minimum spend of P250 at SM Supermarket, fully vaccinated individuals get free turon. Other freebies include free upsize of any drink at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, free medium Mocha Javakula at Seattle’s Best for a minimum spend of P170, free Thai Iced Tea for every purchase of Pad Thai at House of Thai,

Exclusive perks

Buy 1 Take 1 Black Pearl Milk Tea at Macao Imperial, 10% discount at Jollibee, 10% discount on drinks at Beanleaf, 20% discount on frames and sunglasses at Ideal Vision, P200 off for every P3,000 receipt at The SM Store.

For more details, visit SM City Puerto Princesa on Facebook.