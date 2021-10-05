The government has gone to great lengths just to encourage vaccination against the dreaded Covid-19.

On Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) Facebook page posted the “Resbakuna Bakunado Panalo” program that will give vaccinated individuals nationwide a chance to win between PHP100,000 and PHP1 million in cash.

One hundred winners will be selected during the October to December monthly draws while PHP1 million will be at stake during the grand draw before year-end.

To join, register for free by texting RESBAKUNAREG NAME/AGE/ADDRESS, and send to 8933.

The next step is sending the raffle entry, with a charge of PHP1 per text message, in this format: RESBAKUNA first letter of vaccine brand/how many doseS/local government unit/date of vaccination, and send to 8933.

A confirmation text will follow.

All raffle entries will be stored in the Bakunado Panalo database and will be included in the monthly and grand draws, which will be managed by DOH in partnership with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.

Those who are partially vaccinated will get an equivalent of one raffle entry and two raffle entries if fully vaccinated, for a total of three entries if both vaccine doses will be registered.

Those who received a single-shot Covid-19 vaccine will be automatically given three raffle entries.

Partially vaccinated senior citizens will get two raffle entries and six raffle entries for the fully inoculated elderly.

To date, a total of 21,800,974 Filipinos are now fully protected against Covid-19 while 24,579,486 are waiting for their second dose. (PNA)