Get tested, stay protected: Take saliva RT-PCR test at SM

As the country faces a surge of COVID-19 cases, it is important to get tested to keep you and the people around you safe. To help you stay protected amid the pandemic, SM Supermalls in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), has opened more drive-thru collection sites to provide accessible, faster and non-invasive COVID-19 test.



“Aside from providing essentials during these times, SM aims to help keep shoppers safe and healthy. With the alarming increase of COVID-19 cases, we wanted to provide a convenient and easily accessible way for the community to get tested,” said SM Supermalls president Steven Tan.



Apart from SM Megamall and SM Mall of Asia which were the first two collection sites to open, you can now also have your saliva RT-PCR test by heading over to the drive-thru collection sites in SM City Fairview, SM Southmall, SM City Cebu, and SM City Puerto Princesa.



The said locations will only serve as specimen collection sites for the saliva RT-PCR test and these samples will be forwarded to the Red Cross laboratories for testing. Those who will undergo testing should not eat, drink or smoke for 30 minutes before the scheduled appointment.



The Saliva RT-PCR test has a 98.11% accuracy rate. It is also PCR based which is the gold standard testing for COVID-19. It has been approved by the Department of Health and was thoroughly studied and researched by the University of Illinois and the University of the Philippines.

To book saliva test, visit https://book.redcross.org.ph/index.php/book-a-saliva-test/

Watch out for more sites coming to the LGU nearest you soon.

For more information, visit www.smsuspermalls.com or follow @smsupermalls on all social media platforms.

