The state weather bureau reported Monday that no weather disturbances with the potential to affect the country have been spotted, but the northeast monsoon and shear line continues to prevail as the new year begins.

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Grace Castañeda, the shear line continues to affect Eastern Visayas and Mindanao, while the rest of the country is experiencing cold weather due to the northeast monsoon, or amihan.

Due to the northeast monsoon, PAGASA’s gale warning remains in effect throughout Palawan, including the waters of Cuyo and Cagayancillo.

“Hindi natin pinapayagan na pumalaot ang mga kababayan natin mangingisda pati na rin ‘yong may mga maliliit na sasakyang pandagat,” she said.

Meanwhile, senior weather specialist Chris Perez explained Sunday afternoon that the likelihood of a tropical storm forming in January is reduced or negligible.

“Makikita natin na may mga pagkakataon kahit buwan ng January, posibleng tumama ang bagyo sa Visayas area. Gumilid lamang sa eastern section ng Visayas and Southern Luzon or mag-recurve palayo ng bansa,” he said.

Based on PAGASA’s tropical cyclone outlook, no or one tropical storm is likely between January and May. However, by June, it is possible that it will increase from one to two, as observed or experienced.

La Niña may persist from February through April, increasing the possibility of seeing above-normal rainfall in the majority of the country.