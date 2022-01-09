The state weather bureau said the northeast monsoon will bring cold weather to Northern Luzon, while the rest of the country will have mostly clear skies, with the possibility of scattered rainfall and thunderstorms.

Grace Castañeda, weather specialist, said Monday that there are no weather disturbances that might affect the country’s landmass.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) did not raise any gale warning advisories over the waters of the country.

“Kaya malayang makakapalaot ang mga kababayan nating mangingisda pati na rin ‘yong may maliliit na sa sasakyang pandagat,” she said.

The water conditions in the province’s surroundings are mild to moderate. The wind speed will be moderate to strong over the northern and western parts of Luzon, resulting in a moderate to rough sea with waves ranging from 1.2 to 2.5 meters high.

While the rest of the country will have light to moderate wind speed which will cause a slight to moderate sea condition with 0.6 to 2.1-meter high.