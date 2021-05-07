Generally fair weather today

Due to the easterlies or the warm air coming from the Pacific Ocean, generally fair weather with clear and partly cloudy skies is expected over Luzon and Visayas, according to today’s forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

“Easterlies ang nakakaapekto sa Luzon at Visayas, asahan natin sa Luzon na magiging maganda ang ating panahon, generally fair weather. May inaasahan lang tayo na mga isolated na pag-ulan dahil sa mga localized thunderstorm at mas madalas ‘yan sa eastern section,” weather specialist Shelly Ignacio said.

The Kalayaan Islands and Puerto Princesa city will both experience a temperature level of 27 to 34 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

PAGASA said that there is no gale warning raised over any seaboards of the country and the sea condition is at a slight to moderate level.

“Ligtas naman pumalaot pero pinapayuhan pa rin na mag-ingat kung magkakaroon tayo ng localized thunderstorm, isolated naman ito,” she added.

