The majority of the country will see beautiful weather, according to the state weather bureau, while some portions of Mindanao are affected by a low pressure area (LPA) that was last observed 180 kilometers east-southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

“Expect natin na makakaranas tayo ng mainit at maalinsangan na panahon dito sa Metro Manila at yong malaking bahagi ng Luzon at Visayas,” PAGASA weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said Friday morning.

Due to the LPA/ITCZ, the Eastern Visayas will experience cloudy skies with sporadic showers and thunderstorms, a regional forecast said, on the other hand.

The remainder of Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will experience partly overcast to cloudy sky with scattered rainshowers or thunderstorms due to easterly winds and localized storms.

Light to moderate winds from the Southeast to South will prevail over the Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas.