At 3:00 a.m. today, a low pressure area (LPA) was monitored by the weather bureau at 60 kilometers west of Romblon, Romblon, based on all available data.

PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio, however, said that despite this, it is unlikely to develop into a storm and that the whole country will experience generally fair weather conditions.

“Malaking bahagi ng ating bansa ang nakakaranas ng maaliwalas na panahon. Kahapon, meron tayong namataan na isang low pressure area. Ngayon, ang LPA ay nasa bandang… o 60 kilometers, west ng Romblon, Romblon. Ito ay nananatili na mababa ang tsansa na maging bagyo, pero itong LPA ay magdadala pa rin ng mga kalat kalat na pag-ulan, pagkulog at pagkidlat sa bahagi ng Luzon,” Aurelio said.

He said aside from this, PAGASA is not monitoring any other LPA in and outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), particularly from the Pacific Ocean.

The maximum expected temperature in Palawan, particularly in Puerto Princesa and Kalayaan Islands, is 31 degrees Celsius.