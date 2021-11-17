The Provincial Board has urged the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) to convene a general assembly meeting of its member-consumers to discuss the many issues facing the cooperative, including complaints against its services and the government’s takeover bid.

Board Member Angela Sabando authored a resolution that was approved by the body and addressed to PALECO.

Sabando said PALECO should be given the chance to communicate its plans and actions to member-consumers, especially on how to address the frequent power outages that are causing problems to Palaweños.

She also proposed that the GA discuss President Rodrigo Duterte’s recent remarks about expropriating PALECO.

“The purpose of this resolution is for the PALECO to convene a general assembly because we know that general assembly is the highest policy making body for PALECO at mapag-usapan sa body na ito ‘yong naging pronouncement po ng ating pangulo for the expropriation of the clectric cooperative,” she said.

“Para po ‘yong ating mga board of directors [ay] mailatag nila [kung] ano ba yong mga plan of actions nila regarding doon sa improvement ng kanilang services at mapag-usapan doon sa general assembly ‘yong hinaing o sentiments ng ating mga [member-]consumers [sa] cooperative”, Sabando added.

Board Member Al Rama, also on Tuesday, questioned President Duterte’s threat to take over PALECO in a privilege speech, stating that such a move is not a solution to the province’s power problems.

“The current management of PALECO is with the government. What is the plan of the government? Is it to facilitate the transfer of PALECO to a private company or to explore avenues or skills to help or complement PALECO,” Rama asked.