The Gatchalian family is expected to invest in Puerto Princesa City’s major proposed infractions projects following the recent Investment Forum of the city government in Manila.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron said during the flag ceremony on Monday, industrialist William Gatchalian, father of Sen. Win Gatchalian and Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian, personally vowed interest to invest in the city after the dinner they hosted for Puerto Princesa officials.

“Nakakatuwa ‘yong statement ni Gatchalian, ‘yong tatay ni Sen. Gatchalian at tatay ng mayor ng Valenzuela, ang sabi nya Mayor maasahan mo ang Gatchalian family will invest a big sum of money dito sa Puerto Princesa, at sabi niya baka sila ang lumabas na pinakamalaking investor sa lungsod,” Bayron said.

(The statement of Gatchalian was favorable—the father of Sen. Gatchalian and the mayor of Valenzuela—he said, ‘Mayor, you can expect that the Gatchalian family will invest a big sum of money in Puerto Princesa’, and he said, maybe they’ll be the biggest investor of the city.)

“Napakaganda ng sinabi niya dahil kung matuloy kung sakali ay dagdag employment sa lungsod ng Puerto Princesa (What he said was good because if it happens, it will mean more jobs in Puerto Princesa City),” he added.

Mayor Bayron presented the city government’s major proposed projects, including the 1,072-hectare environmental estate, where the 30,000-person international convention center is open for investment.

According to Bayron, 288 potential investors attended the forum, including representatives from the Philippine Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Investment, and ambassadors from various countries.

About Post Author